Selma Blair Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Diamond Ring on Her Left Hand

Selma Blair was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger while out and about in West Hollywood earlier this week, sparking speculation that she and her boyfriend David Lyons are engaged. The Cruel Intentions star, who is battling multiple sclerosis, was seen sporting the peculiar accessory during on outing with a friend on Thursday, Dec. 5, Blair pairing the bling with dark sunglasses, black loafers, and a black leather purse.

At this time, it is unclear if the ring was in fact a sign that the couple have decided to take the next step in their relationship, and Blair has not yet addressed the speculation. The actress and Lyons, a British producer and real estate developer, have been linked since 2018, and he has been by her side throughout her battle with MS.

After Blair stunned with her appearance at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party in February, her first public appearance since she revealed her MS diagnosis in October 2018, she thanked her boyfriend in a touching Instagram post for putting “hours of love” into her custom leather cane that allowed her to walk the red carpet.

“This is love,” she began the post. “[Tom Bachik] customizing my cane with my monogram and a real pink [diamond]. How did I get so lucky?”

“I wanted a special cane for [Vanity Fair] dinner. So… [David Lyons] went out and found patent leather and [Bic Owen] and he stitched it on,” she continued. “ours of love put in. And then [Tom Bachik] made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through.”

The Cruel Intentions star was diagnosed with MS in August 2018, publicly revealing her diagnosis two months later. The MS flare has limited her ability to walk, led to difficulty speaking and has left her in intense pain, though she has continued to give fans a candid look at her life as she continues treatment.

In October, the actress gave her followers a close-up photo of her new hair as it grows back “short and grey” following chemotherapy. In the post, she gave her followers “an in depth look at hair growth, post chemotherapy,” amid her ongoing treatment. She explained that she had cut her hair short “to transition myself and my son for impending baldness.”

The post was just one of many that she has shared since announcing her diagnosis.