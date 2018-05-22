See the Royal Wedding’s Most Memorable Photo

Many stunning images of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the Royal Wedding have been making their way through social media, but one fans have been loving since Saturday remains an aerial shot of the happy couple in their carriage leaving St. George’s Chapel.

U.K.-based photographer Yui Mok snapped the sweet shot and explained on Twitter how he captured the moment.

“I was positioned on the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, and they passed directly beneath me during their carriage procession,” Mokwrote on Twitter Saturday, adding in another tweet, “I had less than a one-second window to take that particular shot – whilst having to focus through a metal grill I was standing over –so was happy to get anything really!”

After a Twitter user pointed out that the royal couple seemed to form a heart, Mok called it “purely coincidental.”

Kensington Palace released three official portraits from just after the royal wedding on Monday taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The shots were taken at Windsor Castle following the carriage procession.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession.

The photos feature every member of the immediate Royal Family, as well as the page boys and bridesmaids from the wedding party and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding,” the caption read beneath a black-and-white image of Harry and Markle sitting on the steps of Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.

“They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world,” the caption continued.

Prince Harry and Markle were married Saturday morning at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. While the start time may have been earlier than most would like to wake up on a Saturday morning in the United States, nearly 18 millions American viewers tuned in to watch coverage on ABC, NBC and CBS between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET.

Although Markle is an American, the wedding drew less viewers than the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Almost 23 million Americans tuned in to watch that wedding on U.S. networks.

Before becoming engaged to Harry, Markle was a star on USA network’s Suits. After the engagement, she announced her retirement from acting and plans to focus on activism for her favorite causes. She is now known as the Duchess of Sussex.

The couple is not heading off on a honeymoon immediately. Instead the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have some royal duties to complete, including a special event on Tuesday in honor of Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Their wedding featured several unique elements, including a sermon from American Bishop Michael Curry and a gospel choir’s performance of “Stand By Me.” Markle also dropped the word “obey” from her wedding vow.

“I, Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward,” Markle said. “For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”