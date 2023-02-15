See Kelly Ripa's Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute to Mark Consuelos

After nearly three decades of marriage, Kelly Ripa is still swooning over her husband Mark Consuelos. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host joined couples around the world on Tuesday in celebrating their significant other, Ripa sharing a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to her husband on social media.

To mark the special occasion, Ripa shared a gallery of images of highlights from their nearly 30-year love story, writing alongside the slideshow, "My forever Valentine... a few from the past 27, but it's the last pic for me." The gallery included images from the earliest days of their relationship, as well as photos from trips with their three children – sons Michael and Joaquin and daughter Lola – with the last image being a hilarious snapshot of the couple. Consuelos also marked the day, writing alongside a slideshow of photos, "Happy Valentine's Day to my fave...love you forever [Kelly Ripa]." Ripa responded to the sweet post by commenting, "Aw I love you hunny."

Although Ripa and Consuelos made sure to share sweet posts to one another on Valentine's Day, it seems unlikely that they did much more to mark the romantic occasion. Although Ripa shared on her Instagram Story that her husband surprised her with flowers, back in February 2022, she shared with her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest that she and her husband don't do much for Valentine's Day, as they've "been together for almost 30 years so we've done everything a person could possibly do." In a previous conversation with Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ripa said she wouldn't be celebrating the holiday.

Ripa and Consuelos first met in 1995 when they were co-stars on All My Children. During E!'s event series Reunion Road Trip, Ripa credited the soap for their relationship, sharing the show "is responsible for my entire life. I don't, like, say that lightly. I met my husband on All My Children. I had my children on All My Children." A year later, the couple eloped on May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas.

After tying the knot, the couple welcomed their first child, son Michael, in 1997, followed by a daughter Lola in 2001. They welcomed their third child, Joaquin, in 2003. In honor of their children, who have all since left for college, they founded a production company, Milojo, in 2007.