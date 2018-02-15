Did Scott Disick Get Sofia Richie Jewelry for Valentine’s Day?

Sofia Richie might be in for a pricey Valentine’s Day gift, as her boyfriend, Scott Disick, was seen leaving a jewelery store on Tuesday, Feb. 13 clutching a bag.

Disick was photographed leaving Polacheck’s Jewelers in Calabasas, California, carrying a little black bag and wearing a smile on his face. The paparazzi shot was published by HollywoodLife. The 34-year-old reality star has been showering his young girlfriend in expensive gifts and high-class trips, and from the look on his face, many are speculating that he has something particularly big in mind for Valentine’s Day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Disick and Richie have been criticized for their relationship since the start. The 19-year-old model is a full 15 years younger than her boyfriend, and Disick has two kids that are actually closer in age to Richie than he is. Everyone from fans to commenters to Kardashian sisters have turned their nose up at the extreme age gap, but the couple has continued as though they haven’t noticed.

The two of them have also been dragged for constant and excessive PDA. They appear to be showing off and compensating for something. Fans find it especially tacky when Disick posts a provocative photo of Richie, or takes her on an expensive helicopter ride, for example.

Those detractors may not be happy this Valentine’s Day, depending on what Disick has in that little black shopping bag.

Despite his new romance, Disick remains dedicated to his kids from his previous relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. He also continues to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, though he seems to be a bit out of the loop.

Disick’s ex has also found love in a much younger partner. While Kardashian is 38 years old, her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima is just 24. The pattern of age differences doesn’t end there, either — Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, is in a relationship with a 37-year-old, while she herself is 62.