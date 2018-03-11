Scott Baio’s Wife Renee Reveals Brain Disease Diagnosis

Renee Baio, the wife of actor Scott Baio, has revealed she is suffering from a microvascular brain disease.

Renee made the reveal on Twitter after a fan asked her about her health. The former stuntwoman said she found out about her condition in October, in addition to having two brain tumors.

“Besides having two meningioma brain tumors, in Oct. 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease,” Renee wrote. As reported by medical journals, microvascular brain disease is the term for a brain condition affecting blood vessels in the brain. The vessel narrows, limiting the amount of blood that can reach the brain.

Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease. @Jerseyshore06 — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) March 10, 2018

The Happy Days actor followed up her remark to confirm her reveal. He expressed his love for Renee, saying she is the “toughest person” he knows.

“Unfortunately, this is true,” Scott wrote. “Renee is forever my rock, my life [and] my soulmate! Toughest person I know.”

Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know. @MrsScottBaio https://t.co/fyMtMl8MGX — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) March 10, 2018

Scott then commented to The Blast that that 1992 brain injury could have led to her current condition. He also said she is focused on living a “stress-free” life to stay healthy.

“She was a former stuntwoman and had a massive brain injury in ’92 due to a jet ski accident,” Scott said. “We don’t know if her tumors and this new disease has anything to do with this. All we know is she must live as stress-free, depression free and anxiety free life as possible and a get good amount of sleep each night. This new disease can cause strokes and dementia.”

The couple revealed Renee’s tumor diagnosis back in June 2015.

“Just a few days ago we learned my wife, Renee has a meningioma brain tumor,” Scott wrote in a Facebook post at the time. “Although 90 percent of these types of tumors are benign they can cause serious problems depending on the size of the tumor and the location. We are waiting to learn the exact location to see if it’s operable.”

Meningioma brain tumors are one of the most common brain tumors one can suffer from. They often form between ages 40 and 70 and can be more serious depending on location and size.

Upon revealing the latest diagnosis, Renee’s supporters and detractors flooded in to offer support and kind thoughts.

“Renee, I’m so terribly sorry to hear this,” one fan wrote. “Down on my knees saying a prayer for you right now. May God heal your physical body and make you whole again.”

Another user wrote, “I don’t agree with your politics, but this is a time to put that aside and wish you the best. I pray for a speedy recovery.”

Renee, I’m so terribly sorry to hear this. Down on my knees saying a prayer for you right now. May God heal your physical body and make you whole again. 🙏🏽 — Saltwater🌊❤️🅿️atricia 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@TrumpGirlStrong) March 10, 2018

I don’t agree with your politics, but this is a time to put that aside and wish you the best. I pray for a speedy recovery. — Michael Elliott (@melliott7031) March 10, 2018