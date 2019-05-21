Scarlett Johansson Was ‘Ready for Another Commitment’ Before Engagement to ‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is ready for her next role as the leading lady in Colin Jost‘s life. The pair confirmed their engagement on Sunday, and now more information has been revealed about their relationship leading up to the moment the Saturday Night Live star asked the big question.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Johansson, 34, was simply ready to take the next step. According to the magazine, the couple — who have been together for about two years — simply have great chemistry. The timing was right and when Jost got down on one knee, Johansson happily said accepted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She was ready for another commitment,” the insider alleged. “Both are driven and brilliant in their work, and they respect each other. It is a great match.”

“They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad,” PEOPLE‘s source added. “they have much in common.”

Although the Avengers: End Game actress and Jost have been together since November 2017, they only recently made their debut as a couple. The pair stepped out side-by-side at the premiere for the new Marvel film in Los Angeles in April.

Their engagement comes just months after another source told PEOPLE they had been talking about marriage. The insider alleged that they were very in love, and wanted to commit fully to one another.

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” the source said at the time. “Scarlett is very happy.”

This isn’t the first time Johansson has been engaged, nor will it be her first marriage. In fact, she’s been married twice in the past. According to PEOPLE she was married to Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a 4-year-old daughter called Rose. She was also married to Ryan Reynolds for two years.

Johansson and Jost haven’t yet revealed any information about their impending marriage. It’s unclear when they’ll get married, and whether they’ll have a big ceremony.

Jost hasn’t posted about his engagement, at least not as of the writing of this article. TMZ reported that they actually got engaged last week, and even celebrated afterward at a fancy upstate New York restaurant. Johansson was seen wearing a diamond ring during the outing, but the outlet was unable to confirm whether the engagement happened at the eatery or elsewhere.

Sources told TMZ that they were spotted calling family from the dining area to share the exciting news. Jost and Johansson were reportedly extremely affectionate throughout the dinner.