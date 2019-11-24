Scarlett Johansson’s Fiance Colin Jost and Her Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds Were on ‘SNL’ Together, and It Felt Kind of Awkward

Ryan Reynolds was a guest star on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, and fans could not help but notice that he was on-screen with his ex-wife’s new fiance, Colin Jost. Reynolds appeared in both the opening monologue for this week’s episode and a bit on “Weekend Update,” where he and Jost shared the news desk. Fans speculated about how this must have felt.

Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were a Hollywood power couple for several years, fans did not fail to remember. They began dating in 2007 soon after Reynolds’ last engagement ended, and they were married the following year. The couple separated in 2010, and the divorce was finalized in July of 2011.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things have worked out well for both stars since then. Reynolds went on to marry his co-star from 2010’s Green Lantern, Blake Lively, and they now share two daughters. Meanwhile, Johansson and Jost got engaged this spring.

Still, fans perceived an awkward energy between Reynolds and Jost, especially when the former popped up on “Weekend Update” this week. As the anchor, Jost introduced a familiar character — Alex Moffat’s Guy Who Just Bought a Boat. Moffat then invited his friend, Guy Who Knows the Owner on as well.

Reynolds’ character was similar to Moffat’s, though his delivery struck a different chord. Meanwhile, on Twitter, people thought that putting Reynolds and Jost on-screen together was a joke in and of itself.

“Think it is awkward between Ryan Reynolds and Colin Jost, who both have relationship history with Scarlett Johansson?” one person tweeted.

First of all, those “jokes” aren’t funny. The only funny thing was seeing Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson’s ex husband, with Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson’s fiancé 😂 https://t.co/YZNmX2rOAV — ℳ𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶 ⧗ (@iheartScarJo) November 24, 2019

“Wait ryan reynolds is at SNL and colin jost is at SNL obvi shsjsjshsb ryan used to be married to Scarlett Johansson,” added another.

“Ryan Reynolds on Weekend Update with Colin Jost… and all I can think about is how awkward for Scarlett Johansson,” a third person wrote sympathetically.

If there was anything awkward about it, Reynolds and Jost were perfectly professional about it. They shared the stage again in the closing credits with no sign of discomfort, though Johansson was nowhere to be seen.

It is unclear how things stand between Reynolds and Johansson. Many fans assume their marriage ended in scandal since Reynolds ended up with Lively, and the two began working together during his marriage to Johansson. However, according to a report by Elle at the time, Reynolds and Lively were platonic friends before their marriage, so things might have been more innocent than people assumed.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.