Sarah Palin’s Husband Todd Files for Divorce

Sarah Palin is headed for divorce, as her husband Todd filed legal documents to end the marriage on Friday. As reported by Craig Medred and confirmed by Anchorage Daily News, Todd submitted the documents to an Anchorage Superior Court, citing an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

While the names were partially obscured for the filing, the initials and marriage date of both parties match, as does the birth date of the couple’s minor child to that of the Palins’ 11-year-old son, Trig.

On behalf of Todd, Kimberlee Colbo, an attorney based in Anchorage, said she wants to have the proceeding classified as confidential, going forward.

In Medred’s initial report, he talked with two friends reportedly close to Todd and gather that “a divorce wouldn’t surprise them in the least.” Another source he talked to, a “former state lawmaker from the Valley,” also suspected the divorce filing was accurate.

Medred also reports that Todd was not present at an advertised appearance with Sarah in August, but the former Alaska governor claimed he was traveling around Alaska after her husband was absent.

The couple married on Aug. 29, 1988, with Todd by Sarah’s side during her ill-fated 2008 run for U.S. vice president under GOP presidential candidate John McCain.

They went on to have five children: 30-year-old Track, 28-year-old Bristol, 25-year-old Willow, 18-year-old Piper and Trig. Bristol gained notoriety after public relationship issues with exes Levi Johnston and Dakota Meyer. She also appeared on reality shows Dancing With the Stars, Teen Mom and Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp. Track was propelled into the public eye after several alleged domestic violence instances became public.

The family also appeared on the 2010 TLC reality series Sarah Palin’s Alaska, which was canceled after one season.

The Palins have not commented on the filings as of press time.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time Inc