'RuPaul's Drag Race' Judge Breaks Silence on Divorcing Husband of 14 Years

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Alan Carr is opening up about his split from his husband, Paul Drayton. He recently made an appearance on ITV's Lorraine, during which he spoke about divorcing his husband after 14 years together, per The Sun. Carr, who is a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, announced his split from Drayton in January.

Carr was asked about the split while appearing on the talk show. Host Lorraine Kelly said that they were together for a "long time," which prompted Carr to joke, "Which in gay years, is 207 years!" He went on to say that his marriage to Drayton started to experience problems during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wrote the tour, and then our marriage broke down during Covid, because it was so stressful, everything," Carr said. "And then I was going on stage and I was just like, 'Well this doesn't make sense, this doesn't make sense.'" Even though they have since gone their separate ways, there is no bad blood between Carr and Drayton, who wed in 2018. The comedian said that when it comes to the status of their relationship following the split, they'll remain friends.

"So we're divorced now, he's excited about the future, I'm excited about the future," he said. "We're still always going to be friends because we've been through so much together." As previously mentioned, the pair announced their breakup back in January. They released a statement in which they expressed that they came to the decision together to end their marriage.

"After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating," the statement read. "They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time." According to The Sun, Carr and Drayton's relationship reportedly never recovered after Drayton posted a photo of his black eye and wrote, "we had a row." He quickly deleted the post and Carr denied that he was the reason behind the injury. Drayton later issued a public apology for posting the image. Carr reportedly felt as though this ordeal was the "final straw" for the pair's relationship.