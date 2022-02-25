Bob the Drag Queen Gushes Over Lady Camden’s ‘Remarkable’ ‘Drag Race’ Reveal, Talks Season 3 of ‘We’re Here’ (Exclusive)

Bob the Drag Queen can’t say enough about Lady Camden’s gag-worthy runway reveal during last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The Drag Race Season 8 winner opened up about Season 14 of the VH1 show and gave an update on Season 3 of HBO’s We’re Here in a PopCulture.com exclusive interview, kicking off with the moment Lady Camden shook fans everywhere with a fall fakeout turned Freddie Mercury tribute.

“It was remarkable. It was amazing. I was stunned. I was gagged. I was bewildered. I was beside myself. I was killed and resurrected. … I floated like a butterfly and I stung like a bee, it was really great,” said Bob, who uses she/her and he/him pronouns. “Lady Camden is really winning me over, and I say that ’cause initially in the season I was not like, ‘Oh!’ I was kind of like, ‘Oh Lady Camden, sure, sure, sure.’ But she’s really come through.”

Season 14 has also been a remarkable one when it comes to transgender representation, with queens Kerri Colby, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, Bosco and Jasmine Kennedie all openly talking about their gender identity journey while celebrating their trans excellence. Bob pushes back against some fan rhetoric calling the “most trans season of Drag Race ever,” because we don’t know the gender identity journeys of past contestants but acknowledged how “remarkable” it is to see the four openly trans queens “living their true, authentic lives” on the show. He continued, “I’m sure it means a lot for people at home to see that, to see a reflection of themselves.”

Bob also gave fans an update on Season 3 of We’re Here, saying that while he will be returning, filming has not yet begun. The Sibling Rivalry podcast host also made sure to send co-host and friend Eureka plenty of love and congratulations after they announced on Twitter this week that they had checked into a rehabilitation facility.

“I wanna send a big shoutout and a big congratulations to my friend Eureka,” Bob told PopCulture. “They have announced that they’re getting some help for themselves … so I’m just, I’m congratulating them.” Living life in the spotlight isn’t easy, but sharing your truth in the way Eureka has, “I think there’s some reclaiming that your power in a move like that,” Bob said.

Filming might not have begun for more We’re Here yet, but Bob is loving filming Queen on Demand as part of a partnership with Verizon and Samsung for the launch of the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra device. “What’s exciting for me [is] I have been a Samsung and Verizon user for a very long time,” Bob said. “So there was no artifice for me. …Anyone who knows me knows that I am like ride or die for Verizon and Samsung. I always have been. So it feels really good to be able to promote a product that I truly, truly believe in.”