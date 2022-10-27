Rosie O'Donnell Reportedly Splits From Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Months After Going Public

Rosie O'Donnell is reportedly single. Just four months after going public with Aimee Hauer, the pair are reportedly no longer an item. Us Weekly confirmed on Oct. 26 that the breakup happened. The former co-host of The View, 60, first revealed the relationship with a simple repost from Hauer's private Instagram account on June 1 at the start of PRIDE Month. The since-deleted photo showed Hauer, 43, happily pulling O'Donnell into her arms as they leaned in close to one another and smiled. "Happy PRIDE!!!" Hauer captioned the shot.

O'Donnell opened up to Howard Stern about how their relationship started in September. "I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect," she said on Stern's SiriusXM show. "Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her." From there, it went down in the DMs.

"I sent her a DM," O'Donnell continued. "I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You're very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video." Later in the interview, she said of their relationship: "I'm in love. She's really kind and wonderful, and I like the pace we're going at. It's not like a U-Haul situation."

O'Donnell has been married twice, one to Kelli Carpenter in 2004, and the other to Michelle Rounds from 2012 – 2015. She is a mother of 5. The comedian filed for divorce from Rounds after two years of marriage, and the divorce was settled in Oct. 2015. Rounds died by suicide in Sept. 2017. Officials at the Medical Examiner's office in Orlando, Florida, confirmed to The Blast that Rounds' death was "ruled suicide, and the cause of death was listed as intoxication by amitriptyline, clonazepam, and quetiapine."