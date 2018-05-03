Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Reportedly Back on Speaking Terms After Split

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley are trying their best to keep it civil the sake of their newborn daughter, Ariana Sky.

“They are on speaking terms and things are better than anyone could ever expect a couple days [after their split],” an insider told Us Weekly Thursday. “They have to be in order to coparent. Ronnie’s main priority is his daughter and that’s all he is concerned about at the moment – that she’s in the best situation.”

Earlier this week, the publication reported that the Jersey Shore Family Vacation personality and the mother of his child had called it quits after nearly a year together.

“Ronnie and Jen are definitely done and he’s telling his friends that he’s single,” a source told Us at the time, while another added, “But that can change at any moment.”

News of their split came soon after the former couple appeared to fight physically during an explosive Instagram Live session on Monday, April 30.

The two also traded barbs on social media.

“Note to self, Cant turn a a natural born H— into a HOUSEWIFE,” he wrote on his Instagram Story last week. “If u find them in the gutter than (sic) leave them in the gutter, not all People can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving!”

He soon followed up with a yes/no poll on Instagram: “If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year,” he asked.

Harley retorted: “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.”

Since ending their relationship, Ortiz-Magro and Harley have both spoken out. He apologized to his family, friends and fans in a statement on Instagram Stories, saying, “I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority.” Meanwhile, Harley (who is also the mother of an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship) wrote, “My heart hurts” on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The MTV personality’s Jersey Shore castmates came to his defense amid the drama. During an appearance on The View on Wednesday, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio said, “We are one big family, so we love and support each other in everything it is that we do.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Jen Harley