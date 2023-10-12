TV Host Separates From Husband of 14 Years After They 'Drifted Apart'

Countryfile star Anita Rani and her husband Bhupi Rehal have split after 14 years of marriage. After tying the knot in 2009, the British radio and television presenter and her tech company owner partner are said to have called it quits sometime in or around September, a source told the Mirror, citing the former couples' busy work schedules as a reason for the separation.

"It's really sad but they've decided to separate," the source told the outlet. "Their hectic schedules over the past couple of years have sadly meant they've drifted apart over time. They remain on very good terms and wish nothing but the best for one another."

Rani and Rehal tied the knot in a three-day traditional Sikh ceremony in Bradford, West Yorkshire, back in 2009 after first meeting at a rave in east London. They do not share any children, though the Mirror's report came just after Rani opened up about her devastating miscarriage, telling The Times, "I'm much better at self-care and I ask myself more questions about how I want to live my life. I'm also more willing to be vulnerable, like talking about the miscarriage I had in 2018." She said "vulnerability used to scare the s- out of me, but it has been liberating to share my personal story and see the response."

At this time, the couple has not publicly addressed the reports of their split, which surfaced amid a busy time for Rani, 45, who is currently busy with several jobs on-screen and on the airwaves. Along with fronting BBC's Countryfile and presenting BBC Radio Four's Women's Hour, Rani is also filming a new series with Channel 4. Rani also regularly covers BBC Radio 2 shows and released memoir The Right Sort of Girl in 2021. She is also said to be in talks with production companies to adapt her fiction novel, Baby Does a Runner. Next on Rani's schedule, according to an Oct. 7 report from WalesOnline, is an appearance on the BBC One gameshow Michael McIntyre's The Wheel. Rani's expert subject will be women. Rehal, meanwhile, owns a tech company.

Despite her reported split from Rehal, Rani seems to be in good spirits. In addition to debuting a new hairstyle last month, writing, "Sometimes in life all you need is a bloody good chop," Rani was all smiles when she recently stepped out in London. According to the Mirror, the Strictly Come Dancing star donned a khaki coat, striped shirt, and button-up high-waisted jeans for the outing.