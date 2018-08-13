Robin Wright Reportedly Marries Clement Giraudet

Robin Wright has reportedly tied the knot in a secretive ceremony with Clement Giraudet.

The couple had their big day on Saturday, Aug. 11 in an intimate outdoor celebration, according to a report by Vogue Paris. The House of Cards actress is said to have held the Bohemian-themed event in southern France, where family and friends gathered in the countryside.

This report seems to be verified by new photos of the happy couple in what could be wedding attire. While the pictures came from an unconfirmed fan account on Instagram, they matched a video posted by Wright’s daughter, Dylan Penn. Wright wore a long white gown as she and Giraudet appeared to dance outdoors in a crowd of friends.

Weddin vibes 🎉🎉🎉💃 A post shared by Dylan Penn (@iamdylanpenn) on Aug 12, 2018 at 3:07am PDT

Giraudet is the VIP Relations Manager for Saint Laurent. He and Wright reportedly first met in September of last year, while both were attending Paris Fashion Week. They were later photographed together at a soccer match in France, according to E! News, along with Wright’s 23-year-old son Hopper Penn.

By all accounts, the private wedding had a 1970s Bohemian theme. In the few pictures that have emerged, Wright wore a floor-length white lace dress, while Giraudet wore a wide-brimmed hat and a brown vest, as well as a pair of leather sandals. All around them, people in flowing skirts and fedoras seemed to be committed to the same aesthetic. The whole thing reportedly took place outside in southern France.

Still, neither Wright nor Giraudet have publicly confirmed the wedding rumors. Neither makes a habit of publicizing their personal lives — in fact, Giraudet’s Instagram account is set to private. They have been spotted together on apparently romantic occasions a few times, however.

Back in December, Wright and Giraudet were seen on vacation together in Tahoe City, California, according to a report by Page Six. The couple spent the holiday season at a resort called Squaw Valley. Neither responded to requests for confirmation of their relationship at the time.

Wright, 51, has little time to discuss her personal life with the press these days, as she is hard at work promoting the upcoming final season of House of Cards. With the explosive exit of Kevin Spacey, Wright will assume an even more central role in the series for the big finale.

“I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened,” Wright said of Spacey, in a recent interview with Savannah Guthrie. “We forged ahead, and we were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned.”

House of Cards season 6 is coming to Netflix on Nov. 2.