Robert Pattinson Wedding Plans on Hold: ‘I Still Feel 22’

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs may be engaged, but they’re not planning a wedding.

PEOPLE shares they caught up with the couple and when they asked about wedding plans, Pattinson said, “Planning what now?” faking confusion.

Pattinson said, “I still feel like I’m 22 … maybe even 14.”

While wedding plans don’t seem to be at the forefront of the Twilight star’s mind, last August he told the German fashion magazine, Jolie he was “definitely” interested in having kids.

Twigs, on the other hand, feels pretty green to both ideas, “I honestly didn’t give a s— about any of this stuff until about two years ago. I don’t know whether it’s my age, I’m going to be 28 in January, but all of a sudden I started thinking that if I had a daughter, it is gonna be terrifying.”

The power couple aren’t wallowing in age related pressure, however. Since putting their wedding plans on the back burner, Twigs has been making big strides in her music career, while Pattinson has both developed a clothing line and filmed The Lost City of Z.

He’s also focused on continuing the GO Campaign, an organization that benefits underpriviledged children.

“It’s amazing,” says Pattinson, the veteran volunteer of 5 years. “It’s still completely unreal to me. I did this fund-raising thing, and ended up [helping] build a school in Cambodia. I remember thinking, ‘Wow!’ because I had never seen such a direct correlation between doing a charitable act and the actual brick and mortar reality of it.”