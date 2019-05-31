Robert Pattinson Spotted on Romantic Walk With Suki Waterhouse Amid ‘Batman’ Confirmation News

Just days before Robert Pattinson was officially cast in The Batman, the actor was seen on a romantic stroll with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

The couple have managed to keep their year-long relationship out of the public eye, but The Daily Mail published photos of them walking outside together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Pattinson, 32, was seen wearing a checkered shirt, black pants and a black hat, while the 27-year-old Waterhouse wore denim shorts and a black running jacket. They walked hand in hand as they stopped to get coffee.

The couple was first linked back in July 2018, when E! News obtained photos of the two together in London. They went to the movies to see Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Eyewitnesses said they went across the street for drinks, and stayed out until 1 a.m. When they finally decided to go home, they hugged and kissed. Pattinson even tried to dance with Waterhouse.

“Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times,” the eyewitness told E! at the time. “Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it.”

The eyewitness added, “They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki’s hair and gave her another loving kiss.”

Waterhouse first worked as a model before earning her first major role in 2015’s The Divergent Series: Insurgent. Her other credits include Assassination Nation, Billionaire Boys Club and Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Waterhouse previously dated FKA Twigs, and most famously dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. Waterhouse has been linked to many major stars, including Bradley Cooper, James Marsden, Richard Madden and director Darren Aronofsky.

On Friday, two days after the romantic stroll, Pattinson was officially cast in Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Warner Bros. is expected to make an announcement soon. The new film is not expected to be related to Ben Affleck’s version of the character from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League after Affleck left the character so Reeves could re-write the film for a younger Bruce Wayne.

Although Pattinson has famously stayed away from big blockbusters in the years since Twilight ended, he appears to be slowly dipping his toe back into the big-budget waters. Aside from The Batman, he is also slated to star in Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s next big movie. The film opens on July 17, 2020.

Photo credit: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images (Robert Pattinson); Steven Ferdman/Getty Images (Suki Waterhouse)