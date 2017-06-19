Rob Kardashian Celebrates First Father’s Day With Blac Chyna and Baby Dream at Disneyland

(Photo: Snapchat / Blac Chyna)

Sunday marked Rob Kardashian‘s very first Father’s Day, and the reality star rang in the day with his baby daughter Dream and Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna, with the trio spending the day at Disneyland.

Naturally, the duo documented the day on social media, with Chyna sharing a sweet shot on Snapchat of the trio posing with Minnie Mouse.

The trio also posed for a photo with Mickey Mouse, which Chyna shared on Snapchat.

Kardashian later used Instagram to share an adorable photo of Dream sitting a car seat sporting a Minnie Mouse hat.

“Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father’s Day trip with my baby,” he wrote.

While Kardashian and Chyna called off their engagement earlier this year, it appears the two have been able to remain friendly as they co-parent Dream.

“They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream,” a source previously told E! News. “They haven’t fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it.”

