'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans Reportedly Dating Adult Film Star

The Hot Ones host was seeing the popular adult performer, but the attention put an end to it.

Hot Ones host Sean Evans has certainly seen his stock grow from a lowly online video host to one of the most popular interviewers today. With that comes more attention, something that came to a head it seems with Evans' recent fling with adult film actress Melissa Stratton.

The initial story was meant to point out that Evans and the adult film star were an item, even going to the Super Bowl together this past Sunday. The tune quickly changed by Valentine's Day, which also means Evans inadvertently gave up romance for Lent.

Now there isn't much visual proof that these two were a bonafide item from their time together. They do share a kiss

But according to TMZ, they were seeing each other and Evans broke up with Stratton on V-Day, only a day after they made headlines as a couple. TMZ reports that Stratton is hurt by the decision, but who knows? She addressed it somewhat in her latest Instagram post, noting she's "got a better bald man to get spicy with" while riding with fellow performer Johnny Sins.

There's a definite joke about upgrading to a doctor after breaking it off with the internet hot wing guy. But it just seems like two passing ships in the night, with one of the ships asking incredibly obscure questions.