‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub’s Ex Calls Her ‘Manufactured’ After Drinking Claims

Danielle Staub’s ex Marty Caffrey is not happy with what the Real Housewives of New Jersey star just said about the end of their marriage.

Caffrey told Us Weekly Thursday of his ex-wife’s claims about his excessive drinking, “This is not my world nor do I have any further interest in it. These are manufactured celebrities in manufactured lives who manufacture their own truths. I look forward to getting back to MY reality among real people. My loving family and my vast amount of friends.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is my statement. Nothing more. I’m not going to dignify her absurd, defamatory and false comments,” he added.

Staub and Caffrey split after only two months of marriage, filing for divorce after four. The Bravo personality addressed the speedy demise of their relationship on Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show with some pretty explosive claims.

“It’s funny how I saw certain things happening, but you just believe, especially with the perception around us, getting engaged would make it better … getting married would make it better,” she said on the talk show. “It doesn’t get better, ladies. If it’s falling apart, it’s broken.”

She also blamed Caffrey’s alleged alcohol consumption on the end of their relationship.

“He does hit cocktail hour a little bit heavily and it does change things,” she said. “I think all of us it changes, I just don’t think it changes him for the better or his ability to maneuver through what’s going on.”

And while Staub admitted to Williams that she herself is “not the easiest person to live with,” she also slammed her former husband for spilling their personal business on social media and to reporters.

“I’m to blame for it as well, but I feel like I’m always the person who wants to fix people and it’s not fixable,” she said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but you can’t go into the public and be tweeting and Instagramming about your wife or your spouse … You just don’t do that.”

When Williams asked if Caffrey was enjoying his new role as a “House husband,” Staub said he was, maybe even too much.

“I think that that was what I’m most disappointed about…his want for this attention,” she said.

Caffrey and Staub began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement a year later. The couple tied the knot in an intimate Bahamas ceremony in May, but news that they had split broke in July.

Photo credit: Bobby Bank/Getty Images