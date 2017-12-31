‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Kyle Richards Targeted in Million Dollar Jewelry Heist

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky lost $1 million dollars worth of jewellery and accessories in a robbery on Wednesday while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado.

Police and family members talked to TMZ about the case, saying it looked like the work of professional thieves. The intruders used a ladder to enter the second floor balcony, breaking only a single window to get in, and they knew exactly where to find the valuables once they were inside.

It’s unclear if the burglars knew that Richards and Umansky were away, though a confluence of circumstances did make it the perfect week to break into the house undetected. Not only were the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars out of town, their three large dogs were away at a 5-week obedience course.

In addition, the state-of-the-art security system the house is equipped with was turned off thanks to a miscommunication between the homeowners and the service provider. The security cameras wired throughout the house were also off, due to ongoing renovations.

Since the break-in, Richards and Umansky have stationed an armed guard on their property.

Sources close to the couple say that much of the property they lost was sentimental in value and irreplaceable. Umansky lost a watch that was given to him by his late grandfather, while all of Richards’ designer handbags were stolen. Many of those were given to the reality star by her mother, and she intended to pass them on to her own daughter one day.

Perhaps worst of all, the burglars made off with Richards’ wedding ring, which has the inscription “Mauricio forever” on it. They also go the earrings Umansky bought Richards for their 20th anniversary last year, which are valued at $100,000.

Police say they don’t believe this was an inside job, though the thieves seemed to have some information ahead of time. They can’t reveal at this point whether they have an suspects. No one has been arrested in the case.