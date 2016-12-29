Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey Make the ‘Sing’ Premiere a Family Affair

(Photo: Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon made her appearance to the Sing premiere a family affair!

Witherspoon was the voice of a busy mom pig named Rosita. She brought along her daughter Ava, and sons Deacon and Tennessee, and husband Jim Toth. The family looked picture-perfect with the women wearing black dresses, and the men dawning sports coats and ties.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Witherspoon isn’t one to leave her kids alone sitting on the couch when she has something more exciting up her sleeve. Back in October 2015 the actress brought long Ava and Deacon when she received the 29th American Cinematheque Award. She admitted last year, “They’ve never really seen me in very many films, so it should be interesting.”

Matthew McConaughey is the king of the castle! https://t.co/cwL50kHOPl pic.twitter.com/ZPW2EI4meH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 4, 2016

Matthew McConaughey also brought his family along for the premiere. He posed on the carpet with his wife Camila and their three kids Livingston, Levi, and Vida. “I can happily and honorably say … I so love having my children engaged in what we do, and meeting the people that we get to work with,” he said last year about raising his kids in Hollywood.