‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Danielle Staub Is Engaged to Marty Caffrey

Danielle Staub is a soon-to-be bride!

The RHONJ star is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Marty Caffrey, E! News reports.

“The day he proposed, Danielle said her life is now perfection,” a source shared about their special moment.

Bravo cameras were rolling when the proposal took place and we will hopefully get to see the engagement on the upcoming season of Real Housewives.

Staub hasn’t been shy about posting photos with her beau on Instagram. The mother-of-two and Caffrey have been spending plenty of time together, including enjoying dinner dates and attending weddings.

“Here’s to my #first year #anniversary with this cutie,” she recently shared on Instagram. “You are a wonderful man and I’m blessed to have you in my life … #happyoneyear.”

Viewers of the reality show will probably never forget her massive blow-out fight with Teresa Giudice, but when Staub returns this season fans will get to see a whole new side of her.

Giudice shared with E! News that she never had a problem with Staub. “I feel like she needs to come back and she probably has a lot to say, and I feel like she needs closure from that,” she said.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement!

Photo Credit: Facebook / Slice

