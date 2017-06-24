‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore Unveils Her Husband’s Identity

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde thank you @pallascouture for my amazing wedding dress #fairytale A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Kenya Moore surprised us all with her secret wedding, but now she is finally revealing her husband’s identity.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tied the knot to a handsome businessman in St. Lucia on June 10. On Friday, she revealed her new husband’s name, Marc Daly.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the reality star explained why she kept Daly’s identity private for so long.

“He didn’t sign up for this world, I did,” Moore shared. “Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person — immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it’s not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

“That’s why I fell in love with him,” she added. “For him, it’s about being my protector and my best friend — not being someone that stands next to me, but someone who supports me and is okay with being behind me sometimes. He doesn’t want my money, he doesn’t want my fame, he doesn’t want my success — he just wants my heart, and he has it.”

Moore shared a photo from her nuptials on Instagram and wrote, “Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally.” She added the hashtags, Ride or Die and Bonnie and Clyde.

The newlyweds met through mutual friend, Chef Roble Ali, about a year ago, but only started dating in December.

“I was always the person who ran,” Moore admitted, referencing her past relationship documented on RHOA. “Any time I ever saw anything I didn’t like in someone, I just ran. And it was not working for me. I want people to stick with me and work it out if they care, so I can’t run. You have to communicate honestly with each other and never give up on each other.”

Moore’s friend and Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant told Entertainment Tonight that Moore couldn’t be happier.

“I talk to her before [her wedding] and she talked to me about the guy, and she told me she was in love,” Bryant said. “I was like, ‘How are you going to do this? On camera?’ She was like, ‘Girl, I don’t know.’ And she surprised us all.”

She added, “What she has told me about him, he seems like he’s fantastic.”

