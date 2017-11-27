Ray J and Princess Love Expecting First Child

Singer and actor Ray J has revealed that he and his wife Princess Love are expecting their first child together.

Speaking to The Real co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ray J confirmed the pregnancy by saying, “Princess and I — we’re expecting.”

“I am nervous, excited. It finally happened,” Ray J then added. “We were trying for a while. It’s not as easy as people think.”

The 36-year-old also opened up about how the couple married in 2016 and had been struggling to get pregnant ever since, although he did not clarify what the difficulty getting pregnant was due to.

“It took me to focus and do the right thing for my side, take care of my side and get fresh,” he stated.

Now that they are pregnant, Ray J said that they are hoping for a girl, according to E! News.

The R&B singer and Princess Love appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood together and he says she was very surprised when he proposed to her on an airport tarmac in front of a private jet.

“It was all a surprise — she had no idea,” Ray J told journalists. “We were going to Arizona; I got the private jet and called her best friends and parents to come out the day after Christmas, and they hid on the plane…I pulled out the ring, and I started crying.”