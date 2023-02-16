'The Breakfast Club' Star and Partner Expecting First Child

Anthony Michael Hall is a proud expectant father. He wed his wife Lucia in 2020. The Breakfast Club alum revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that he was overcome with joy when she revealed to him she was pregnant. "Lucia and I were at home. She surprised me by revealing that she was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test. We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the great news," he gushed. The parents-to-be are patiently waiting for the arrival of their baby boy, and they already have a name. Hall is excited to have a junior. The couple posed for a series of stunning black and white maternity photos, one of which shows Hall kissing Lucia's growing belly.

"Michael Anthony Hall the II will be born this summer," he added (he changed his name for career purposes after joining the Screen Actor's Guild in the 1970s). "My wife and I are feeling so blessed, excited and filled with joy in anticipation of our son being born this summer." Hall says Lucia has been a "champ throughout the pregnancy."

He couldn't sing her praises more. He told the publication: "She's tending to every important detail as a proud, expectant mother-to-be. She is now six and half months along. As a new father-to-be, I've been taking care of family business and making sure we all eat well, with a healthy diet of good foods — plenty of greens, vegetables, fresh fruit, and protein-rich food. Lucia makes great smoothies for us. And we are all getting good sleep each night."

Hall also starred in the teen classics Sixteen Candles, Weird Science, as well as Six Degrees of Separation. Lucia is also an actor.