Rachael Leigh Cook Splits From Husband Daniel Gillies After 15 Years of Marriage

She’s All That actress Rachael Leigh Cook said she and husband Daniel Gillies are splitting after 15 years of marriage in an emotional Instagram message Thursday night.

“With deep gratitude for every year we have spend together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the statement reads. “This decision isn’t one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of out relationship for many years.”

Cook and Gilles continued, “Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition. Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding. Lots of love, Rachael and Daniel.”

Gillies and Cook started dating in 2001 and married three years later, notes Entertainment Tonight. They are parents to daughter Charlotte Easton Gillies, 5, and son Theodore Vigo Gillies, 4.

Gillies, who was born in Canada and raised in New Zealand, is best known for his role on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals as Elijah Mikaelson. He also starred in Spider-Man 2, Saving Hope, The Glades and True Blood. Cook and Gillies also both appeared in the 2005 TNT miniseries Into The West.

Cook starred in She’s All That and Josie and the Pussycats. She also voiced characters on Robot Chicken and starred in TNT’s Perception with Eric McCormack. Cook has also starred in Hallmark Channel’s Autumn In The Vineyard, Summer in the Vineyard and Valentine in the Vineyard as Frankie Baldwin.

In a 2018 interview with HuffPost, Cook said Gillies was “really inspiring.”

“My husband is really inspiring. He works harder than anybody I’ve ever met,” she said at the time. “A hundred percent is a jumping off point for Daniel. I thought I was working hard until I saw what he does in a day.”

Cook also called her children her proudest accomplishment and said she is happiest when they let her kiss them as much as possible.

“I don’t know how they turned out as good as they have. They’re remarkable. It’s absolutely true,” she said.

Late last month, Cook signed on to star in Film Fest, an indie dramedy co-starring Matt Cook, Diona Reasonover, Bryan Callen, Will Sasso, Sara Rue, Chris D’Elia and Dylan Silver. The film centers on a struggling filmmaker played by Cook, who goes to an obscure film festival to get attention for his new movie.

Photo credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images