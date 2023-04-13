R&B Legend Denies She and Husband Have an Open Relationship

R&B legend LaTocha Scott is clarifying her statements about her and husband Rocky Bivens' marriage. After the singer-song-writer, best known as a member of the multi-platinum selling R&B group Xscape, claimed that she and Bivens "have an open relationship," Scott seemed to backtrack on those comments during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The buzz surrounding Scott and Bivens' marriage began after the musician appeared in a recent Instagram Live. Addressing "allegations" against her husband, who is rumored to have welcomed a child with another woman, Scott confirmed that she's "very much aware of the allegations" and "see[s] everything" before sharing that they "have an open relationship... Everybody ain't gonna always be true. Things happen."

"Some people keep the fact that they have an open relationship quiet. They want to keep it private, but we have that," Scott said. "And for us to be judged or whatever by the things that people are saying, y'all keep judging, y'all keep living. Y'all got marriages. Everybody ain't gonna always be true. Things happen."

Scott had the opportunity to address her statements during her recent appearance on the hit Bravo show. Asked by Cohen about her remarks, which he noted had been "blown out of proportion.," Scott clarified her comments that she and Bivens have an "open relationship." According to Scott, her marriage with Bivens is "open" in the sense that they "have open communication." Scott said that when she claimed they have an open relationship, she did not mean that they have relations with other people, but was rather referring to the fact that they have healthy communication habits, quipping that Bivens "doesn't have it that good." She went on to share that she "was emotional that day" of the video."

Scott and Bivens married in 1995 and son Jamon, who was born in 1997. Their marriage was swept up in some drama beginning in November 2022 after Instagram model Unykue Foucha accused Bivens of being the father of her unborn child. She said in a later post that her account was hacked and that she was not pregnant. In a separate post, she said she was "mislead." In a March 18 video, however, she said, "what you not going to do Rocky is you not about to threaten me. I'm not f-ing scared of you." Bivens is currently the CEO of Biv Global Management, an entertainment company that represents clientele in film, television, music, and fashion, per Distractify.