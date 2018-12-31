‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Announces Split From Boyfriend Wilco Froneman

Jonathan Van Ness will be ringing in 2019 as a single man after he called it quits with Wilco Froneman.

The Queer Eye star took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he and his rugby player boyfriend have broken up after several months of dating, Van Ness making the announcement with a quote from Ariana Grande’s post-breakup anthem “thank u, next.”

Although he did not specify the reason for their split, in his original caption he implied in the caption that Froneman had been unfaithful, writing, “Cheaters never prosper” before he later removed it.

“She taught me love, she taught me patience, how she handles pain, that s–ts amazing. I’ve loved and I’ve lost but that’s not what I see because look what I found ain’t no need for searching, rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT. #selflove,” Van Ness wrote in his updated caption.

“Please don’t go in on Wilco, he doesn’t need the anger & I don’t want to see him suffer so just know I’m all good & sometimes people break up — Love you all so much,” he added.

After he amended his caption and turned off the comments, the Netflix personality took to his Instagram Stories to defend Froneman and urging fans to refrain from sending his ex hate.

“I should’ve sat with myself a bit longer before I posted my most recent post,” he wrote. “Wilco is a good person & sometimes things don’t work out. Please don’t attack him on his page. Just let us move on, heal and enjoy your gorgeous New Years celebration! Your girl Jonathan is just fine. Biggest hug.”

Froneman has not yet addressed the break up.

News of their split came just hours after the former couple appeared to be at the same ice rink, with both posting photos of themselves on the ice to social media. The news also came just days after Froneman shared a Christmas photo with Van Ness.

“Happy holidays,” he captioned the photo, adding a string of Christmas tree emojis.

The Queer Eye star and Froneman made their public debut as a couple in early September on the red carpet at the 2018 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys.

The former couple’s split follows the October split of Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye‘s food guru, and his boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer. Porowski and Krietemeyer had been together for seven years prior to their break up.