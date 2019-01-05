‘Psych’ Star Dule Hill Announces Pregnancy With Wife Jazmyn Simon

Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon have some exciting news to share in the new year!

The former Psych star took to Twitter Thursday to announce that he and his wife will be welcoming their first child together in 2019.

“Sooo, [Jazmyn Simon] & I have been keeping a secret…” Hill wrote on the tweet. “The Littlest Hill is coming soon.” Hill added a blue heart emoji.

Hill also revealed the sex of his unborn child due May 2019, using the hashtags, “it’s a boy, “coming soon,” and “God is so good.”

Along with the tweet, the Doubt star shared a number of maternity photos of Simon. In one photo Simon can be seen cradling her baby bump while posing against a tan wall dressed in a white lingerie ensemble.

In the next photo, as first reported by PEOPLE, Simon sat on a sofa with Hill lying on her lap in a sweet pose. The third shot saw Hill posing behind Simon, placing his hands on her baby bump while also giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

In the last shot, Simon and Hill were joined by Simon’s 14-year-old daughter Kennedy.

Simon, who is known for her role on the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-led HBO series Ballers, also shared the news on her Instagram with the same caption and photos.

The news comes months after the couple got married back in April 2018.

“I hit the jackpot in love,” Simon told the outlet at the time. “I’m looking forward to waking up every day to his smile. His smile can light up the world.”

The lovebirds, who first met on the set of her HBO series, exchanged their “I Do’s” in the Garden of the Capuchinas in Antigua, Guatemala, in front of friends including West Wing actors Allison Janney and Richard Schiff and Hill’s Psych co-star James Roday.

“I found out about the beautiful ruins in Antigua by fate,” Simon said of their wedding destination at the time.

“The Capuchinas was built in 1736 and suffered two massive earthquakes … but after 243 years, the building is still standing. I thought, what better physical representation of the love Dulé and I have for one another, that no matter how many storms come, how the world will shake, our love will stand the test of time. When I explained that to Dulé, he said, ‘Let’s do it.’”