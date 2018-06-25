‘Property Brothers’ Wife Linda Phan Shares Sweet New Wedding Photo

Property Brothers newlyweds Drew Scott and Linda Phan continue to share stunning photos from their Italian May wedding.

Phan took to Instagram Sunday to share a new photo of her and new husband, Drew on their big day gazing at their wedding cake, just out of frame, for the first time.

Phan looks every bit the blushing bride in her delicate floral gown, while Scott pays homage to his heritage in a traditional Scottish kilt.

“This is just before I pushed Drew outta the way and raced to our wedding cake [heart eyes emoji, wedding cake emoji],” Phan captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “”Wedding Cake Countdown,” “wedding cake,” and “Linda and Drew Say I do.”

If the photos the new couple has posted on social media aren’t enough, fans of the HGTV stars got an intimate look at their destination nuptials on Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do, which aired June 2 on TLC.

The couple revealed in the special that they chose Borgo, Rome to make their destination wedding a real vacation for everyone involved.

“We chose somewhere in Europe that would be super warm and would have tons of great food,” Phan said.

“The Borgo is stunning everywhere you look,” Scott added. “You actually don’t even have to set up any, like, photo backdrops or anything like that, because the city itself, the resort itself, is that backdrop.”

He continued: “At the end of the day, we just want to have family and friends together. It’s absolutely the most important thing for us.”

Now that the two have their big day behind them and their whole lives in front of them, Phan said she looks forward “to spending more quality time together.”

“Yeah, our schedule we keep so packed, so it’s the same for me,” Scott added. “Just spending more time with the one I love and doing some of the fun things that we always want to do.”

And the day couldn’t have been more perfect, they told PEOPLE soon after the ceremony.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” they told the publication. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Congratulations to the newlyweds, and keep the photos coming!

Photo credit: Instagram/Linda Phan