‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott, Fiancee Linda Phan Gush in Romantic Anniversary Messages

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are more in love now than ever!

The Property Brothers star and fiancée Linda Phan celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement this week with romantic social media posts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“1 year ago today I proposed to the love of my life in this very spot,” Scott captioned a photo of the couple holding hands Wednesday. “And the only thing that has changed since that moment is the love I feel for [Linda Phan] as it grows every day.”

The HGTV star proposed to his girlfriend of six years at a Toronto restaurant on Dec. 13, 2016, and the two are planning a destination wedding in Europe in May 2018.

Phan, for her part, commemorated the moment with a cute little poem about her relationship with Scott.

“A year ago, I said yes to forever… Forever kind. Forever feeding our curious minds. Forever carving laugh lines on our faces. And dates where we meet about how to make the world a better place. Forever kicking your butt in my choice of board games. Forever bike riding in the rain, drying off and then doing it all over again. Forever jumping into foam pits from such great heights. Forever trying something new with all our might. Forever and ever anywhere, nowhere and everywhere with you,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of some of the couple’s cutest moments.

The two have said their destination wedding will be a big, HGTV camera-free, affair.

“We met so many amazing people that we consider family over the years, so it will be a big wedding, but we still want it to feel intimate,” Phan, 32, told Us Weekly in November.

“This will be the most important day of my life and that whole week together with family and friends will be so important. We just want to spend time with them. … We’re not doing any filming,” Scott explained.

Phan joked, “Basically, I am going to be shooting it on my iPhone and I will sell it.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@mrdrewscott