Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spend First Married Christmas With Blended Family, Including ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their first Christmas as newlyweds this year surrounded by their massive shared family.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot on Dec. 1 in a massive three-day celebration in Jodhpur, India. The celebration has hardly stopped since, as the happy couple spends time with their huge families experiencing each others’ cultures.

This week, that means that Chopra’s family is joining the Jonas family for Christmas festivities. On Instagram, she posted a group photo that included her in-laws, her own mother and Joe Jonas’ fiancé, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

“Love you family,” she wrote in the caption.

The picture really drove home the diverse meeting of worlds the couple has cultivated. Another shot showed Nick and Joe Jonas in the backseat of a car. Chopra sat between them with an arm slung over each of their shoulders.

“Brothers in (my) arms,” she joked, “always and forever.”

Chopra’s Instagram left little doubt that she and her new husband were at a big family celebration, though the details were sparse. Her Instagram Story included a video of someone pouring glasses of champagne, and one of her photos was geo-tagged in England. Other than that, the growing Jonas clan’s Christmas traditions are a mystery.

The Jonas family is devoutly Christian; Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., is actually an ordained minister. Early in their career, the Jonas Brothers even wore purity rings and promoted abstinence to their fans. Needless to say, Christmas is significant to the faithful family, as was the Christian part of Nick and Chopra’s wedding ceremony.

The couple held two weddings in the Umaid Bhawan Palace earlier this month. First, they were married in a traditional Western ceremony, followed by a traditional Indian Hindu ceremony the next day. Chopra later told PEOPLE that the fusion of these two traditions was vital to her.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mashup,” she said. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

The ceremonies were followed by multiple wedding receptions, a jetsetting honeymoon and finally, a red carpet debut in New Delhi. After all that, the couple undoubtedly deserves a quiet Christmas at home with their families.