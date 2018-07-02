Priyanka Chopra Gives Nick Jonas a Sweet Shoutout During Concert

Priyanka Chopra gave boyfriend Nick Jonas a sweet shoutout on Instagram during his performance at the VillaMix Festival in Brazil Saturday.

Chopra, 35, shared a video from her seat in the crowd on Instagram Story, pointing her camera to one of his big screens on the stage. She simply wrote “Him,” alongside a heart eyes emoji.

The clip was clearly a reference to the June 22 video Jonas posted from Mumbai that confirmed their relationship. The singer posted a video of Chopra with the caption “Her,” paired with the same heart eyes emoji.

During Jonas’ Brazil show, Chopra was seen wearing a sparkling, midrift-baring top, reports PEOPLE. Paraazzi photos show Chopra holding her phone up to film the show.

Chopra and Jonas have been seen together in recent weeks. They waited until June 22 to make the relationship “Instagram official.” They were in India last week so the “Jealous” singer could meet Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra. They also attended Jonas’ cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey in early June. On June 4, Jonas was spotted praising Chopra’s smile in the comments section of a photo showing her at an In-N-Out Burger.

A source told PEOPLE the relationship is “getting serious.”

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas source told the magazine. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

During their India trip, photos surfaced that sparked engagement rumors. They were spotted wearing matching golden rings.

Jonas and the Quantico actress walked the red carpet together and posed for photos at the 2017 Met Gala. That instantly sparked romance rumors back then, but Chopra told Jimmy Kimmel they only posed together because they both wore Ralph Lauren.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. Eleven? I didn’t know that. Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out,” Chopra told Kimmel, who joked that Jonas was only 11 years old. In reality, he is 25.

Chopra, who attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May, recently told PEOPLE she does not think too far into the future, but is open to having children in the future. She does have one long-term goal though – keeping her Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education running.

“My foundation is very small and self-funded right now. I want to be able to make it something to reckon with, because it comes from a very deep place for me,” she told PEOPLE. “We fund education for kids who want to study and can’t afford it, from around the world. But I want to make that into a big thing. That’s part of my 10-year plan.”

Photo credit: -/AFP/Getty Images