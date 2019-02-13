Priyanka Chopra Gets Silly With Jimmy Fallon in ‘Ew’ Sketch Gushing Over Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Tonight Show Tuesday night and got pretty silly with Jimmy Fallon in an ‘Ew’ sketch where she gushed over husband, Nick Jonas.

In the sketch, which has also featured the likes of John Cena and Ariana Grande in the past, Fallon and Chopra play Valley Girl-type characters who say whether things are “Ew” or not “Ew.”

After going through a few options, such as cauliflower and Harrison Ford, the ladies eventually come to a photo of Jonas, to which Chopra’s character bursts out, “Ew!”

Fallon’s character replies, “Really!?” clearly surprised, and Chopra hits back, “Naw! I’d totally put a ring on it.” Fallon’s character then joked, “If I married one of his brothers we could be sisters-in-law. I’d be the bonus Jonas!”

Chpora and Jones recently tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, with their first wedding ceremony taking place on Dec. 1, 2018, and then another ceremony at the city’s palace being held the next day. They have since had a few more wedding celebrations stateside as well.

In a past interview with PEOPLE, Chopra spoke candidly about the couple’s wedding, and shared that it was important to them that their nuptials be a representation of where they each come from.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” she said. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day. But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be,” Chopra went on to say. “It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”

“It was all tears. All tears,” she added. “I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.”

Jonas expressed his feelings on the ceremonies also, saying that “the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me.”

“You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional,” he also said.

Most recently, the couple held another celebration in the south eastern town of Belmont, North Carolina, where Jonas’ father Kevin Jonas Sr. is from.