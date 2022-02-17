Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Romantic’ Valentine’s Day Date Revealed

Prince William made a big romantic gesture for Kate Middleton to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Monday. The couple has been married for eight years, but the Duke of Cambridge, 39, still knows how to surprise Middleton, 40. Their children – Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 – also reportedly got in on the Valentine’s Day fun.

“William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.” Their children also gave their parents the handmade Valentine’s Day cards they made at school.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since William and Middleton recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, the two aren’t interested in planning “extravagant” Valentine’s Days, the insider told Us Weekly. “William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” the insider continued. “They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”

The Duke and Duchess do not have much time for themselves to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Middleton’s next big project is a short trip to Denmark later this month to learn more about what’s being done there in the field of early childhood learning, a cause close to her heart. It was also reported last week that the Duke and Duchess will travel to the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Belize next month to shore up ties between Queen Elizabeth II and the Caribbean countries. The trip will focus on William’s environmental causes, including a stop at a coral farm in the Bahamas that won one of William’s first Earthshot Prizes last year, reports The Telegraph.

Last week, Prince Charles made headlines when Clarence House confirmed that William’s father rested positive for COVID-19 a second time. Charles’ wife, Camila Parker Bowles, later tested positive as well. There was increased concern this time since the Prince met his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95, just two days before he tested positive. This news came at an important time for the royal family, as the Queen marked her 70th Ascension Day on Feb. 6. She is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee in history. Events are planned through June.

When the Queen released a statement on the 70th anniversary of her becoming monarch, she said she hoped the Duchess of Cornwall would be referred to as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king. “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the Queen wrote at the time.