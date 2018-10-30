Prince Harry Demanded ‘What Meghan Wants, She Gets’ Before Royal Wedding

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a massive public event, and it’s only natural that the bride and groom might be just a little anxious before such a big day.

According to a Daily Mail excerpt from royal biographer Robert Jobson’s book Charles at 70: Thoughts, Hopes and Dreams, that anxiety reached a peak when Harry reportedly raised his voice and said, “What Meghan wants, she gets.”

Jobson also claims in the book that Harry was “petulant and short-tempered” with members of the Kensington Palace staff in the days ahead of the wedding and that he and Markle booked a “series of appointments with Ross Barr, known as ‘the acupuncturist to the stars.’”

Harry and Markle’s May 19 wedding was viewed by 29.2 million Americans, according to Nielsen data, as well as an average of 18 million people across the pond, so it’s fair to say Markle and Harry were under just a bit of pressure ahead of their big day.

As her own father did not attend the wedding, Markle was partially walked down the aisle by Prince Charles. After he did this, Harry was reportedly so nervous that when he whispered, “Thanks, Pa,” to Charles, “he was almost shaking with tension.”

The book claims that the Duchess of Sussex hoped that Harry and Charles would become closer, and it seems her efforts are paying off, with Jobson writing that “It IS Meghan’s own relationship with Charles that is proving to be key to newfound warmth between him and his second son.”

A source says that when Markle met Charles, she was “bowled over by his gentlemanly charm” and “told Prince Harry he was wonderful; welcoming, warm, hard-working, kind and stable. She made it clear that he should appreciate him and bond more.”

Since becoming a member of the royal family, the Duchess has also bonded with the Queen, embarking on a series of engagements with the monarch less than one month after her wedding.

Unknown to the public, however, Jobson writes that there was a bit of an awkward moment between the two over Markle’s headwear, or specifically, the lack thereof.

Ahead of the engagement, the Queen’s aides had reportedly advised Markle that the monarch would be wearing a green hat in honor of those killed in the Grenfell Tower fire. It seems Markle had taken the information as just that, though the note was apparently a veiled insinuation that the Duchess should don a green hat as well.

“I don’t think the Duchess fully understood,” a source said. “This was not a request. They are for others to make, not the Queen.”

Markle ultimately went without a hat, which left the Queen “a little baffled,” but the two women have bonded despite the awkwardness largely due to their shared love of dogs, Jobson writes.

