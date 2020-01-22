Prince Harry Reportedly Trying to ‘Protect’ Meghan Markle by Taking Responsibility for Royal Exit

Prince Harry is reportedly trying to “protect” wife Meghan Markle amid their exit from their royal duties. Following his first speech since announcing their decision to “step back” as senior members of the royal family, during which he took full responsibility for the decision, royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight that Harry is likely shouldering the blame to “protect” his wife from further public backlash.

“He said it was his decision to walk away and that really he had no choice,” Nicholl said of Harry’s Sunday speech. “This was a joint decision and I think Prince Harry’s been very magnanimous by taking it all on himself. I think he’s simply doing that to protect Meghan.”

“Over here, all of the headlines are dominated by one word: Megxit,” Nicholl continued. “The insinuation being that she is responsible for this move [and] pulling Prince Harry over to North America. It’s really not the case. I think Harry has been looking for a way out – a way for a new life – and Meghan has simply been the catalyst. But make no mistake – this was a joint decision. Harry didn’t make it on his own and Meghan didn’t force him into it.”

Just after announcing their decision to retire from their royal duties, Harry in a speech at Sunday’s dinner for supporters of Sentebale in London addressed the controversy, explaining that “the decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly” and adding that there was “no other option.”

Although not confirmed, many seem to believe that the couple’s decision was the result of continued scathing tabloid reports, which even led Harry to file a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday due to “relentless propaganda.” He also filed a lawsuit against the owners of the U.K. tabloid papers The Sun and The Daily Mirror for allegedly hacking his phone.

Now, the royal couple are set to step back into a more normal life. Set to become “financially independent,” they will split their time between the United Kingdom and Canada, where they both recently returned to be with son Archie. The couple will also no longer use their royal HRH titles.

“The couple are now going to go out and try to earn a living,” Nicholl said. “They are going to be financially independent. That means they are able to go and cut deals. There’s an interest in Netflix we understand – they’re open to making a possible series with the couple. Autobiographies are [a possibility] as is a big sit-down talk with either Oprah [Winfrey] or Gayle King.”