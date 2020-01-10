Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Launch Website Following Step Down From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world yesterday after their surprise announcement that they would be stepping down as “senior members” of the royal family to create new roles for themselves. Now, it appears as though the two have launched their own website. The website sussexroyal.com is decorated with navy blue and grey themes and was made by Article — the same web development company that once made Markle’s lifestyle blog, The Tig, before she had to part ways with it after becoming a royal.
While that could have been a huge reason why they chose to use the Canadian based company, another reason they could have selected that one in particular is because they’re located in Canada. When the sweet couple made their announcement via Instagram, they highlighted that they anticipated splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Their website explains that they will not be taking any funding through the Sovereign Grant any longer, instead working to become “financially independent” according to their Instagram post. The Grant is described as “annual funding mechanism of the monarchy that covers the work of the Royal Family in support of HM The Queen including expenses to maintain official residences and workspaces.” While under that current structure as a royal, the couple is not allowed to have any other form of income. However, now that they are stepping away, they will have to find new ways.
Buckingham Palace did release a statement following the news, stating, “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”
Since then, several celebrities and fans alike have come forward to either support the couple or state their thoughts on what they feel might be going on behind closed doors. Either way, the couple seems to be thriving based on their social media account and only time will tell what they have in store next.