Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Launch Website Following Step Down From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world yesterday after their surprise announcement that they would be stepping down as “senior members” of the royal family to create new roles for themselves. Now, it appears as though the two have launched their own website. The website sussexroyal.com is decorated with navy blue and grey themes and was made by Article — the same web development company that once made Markle’s lifestyle blog, The Tig, before she had to part ways with it after becoming a royal.

While that could have been a huge reason why they chose to use the Canadian based company, another reason they could have selected that one in particular is because they’re located in Canada. When the sweet couple made their announcement via Instagram, they highlighted that they anticipated splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.

Their website explains that they will not be taking any funding through the Sovereign Grant any longer, instead working to become “financially independent” according to their Instagram post. The Grant is described as “annual funding mechanism of the monarchy that covers the work of the Royal Family in support of HM The Queen including expenses to maintain official residences and workspaces.” While under that current structure as a royal, the couple is not allowed to have any other form of income. However, now that they are stepping away, they will have to find new ways.

Buckingham Palace did release a statement following the news, stating, “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Since then, several celebrities and fans alike have come forward to either support the couple or state their thoughts on what they feel might be going on behind closed doors. Either way, the couple seems to be thriving based on their social media account and only time will tell what they have in store next.