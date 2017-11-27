Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pose for Engagement Photos, Share Look at Actress’ Ring

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted fans around the world when they announced their engagement on Monday, and the couple followed the news with their first public appearance as an engaged couple, attending a brief photocall at Kensington Palace after sharing their news.

The pair walked hand in hand through the Sunken Gardens as they arrived to pose for photos, with the opportunity also allowing them to address the media together.

Harry told reporters that the pair is feeling “thrilled,” with Markle adding that she is “so happy.”

The photocall also afforded the first glimpse at Markle’s engagement ring, which features a center stone flanked by two smaller stones on a gold band. People shares that Harry designed the ring himself and that the center stone is from Botswana, a country that is important to the royal, while the two outside diamonds are from his late mother Princess Diana’s collection.

While the pair didn’t divulge the details of Harry’s proposal, Markle shared that it was “very” romantic. “That will come later,” Harry added of the details.

The royal shared that he knew Markle was the one “The very first time we met.”

The appearance is the pair’s first since they attended the Toronto Invictus Games in September.

Clarence House first announced the news of the engagement on Twitter, writing, “The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.” The couple’s wedding is set to take place in the spring.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein