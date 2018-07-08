10 Embarrassing Secrets About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially royal husband and wife, but some of their embarrassing relationship secrets still linger.

While the two of them have taken the next step together, with the whole world watching, The Richest reports that there are many aspects of their personal lives they might want to remain hidden.

For example, some sources have indicated that representatives for Markle have planted rumors about her, such as that she wants to be a Bond girl.

Below, you will find an adapted list of numerous other embarrassing secrets from the couple’s relationship, originally shared by the outlet.

Secret Dates

One of the biggest relationship secrets that Harry and Markle have had was the relationship itself.

“We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception,” Markle previously said. “Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

Private flights to Toronto

During the courting phase of their relationship, it’s reported that Harry would make secret trips to Toronto to visit Markle.

This became an embarrassing issue once it was uncovered, as many felt that Harry was spending royal funds to make the trips.

He, however, has denied this.

Private trips to London

On the flipside to Harry flying back-and-forth from London, Markle also traveled to London to see him.

They reportedly relied on FaceTime to fill the void while they went weeks without seeing one another.

Instagram Outed

Another thing Markle especially might be embarrassed for people to discover, is that she reportedly outed the relationship on Instagram.

According to reports, Markle once posted a photo of herself wearing one of Harry’s bracelets, before the relationship was made public.

“It was definitely a set-up, it was a blind date… Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same kind of understanding of the royal family, and so while I now understand very clearly there’s a global interest there, I didn’t know much about him,” she said, speaking about their first date. “So the only thing that I had asked her [the mutual friend] was ‘Is he nice?’ because if he wasn’t kind, it didn’t seem like it would make sense.”

Markle’s Royal Fascination

Markle reportedly has always had a deep fascination with the royal family, which, if true, could have had an effect on the relationship.

Reportedly, some of her friends have even said that she wanted to be a princess from a young age.

“She was always fascinated by the royal family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0. She will play her role ably. But my advice to him is to tread cautiously,” an old acquaintance once said of her. “I’m not shocked at all. It’s like she has been planning this all her life. She gets exactly what she wants, and Harry has fallen for her play.”

Markle and Harry are actually related

This one is kind of wild, but it turns out that Markle and Harry are distantly related.

Markle has some royal blood in her family on her father’s side, which centuries ago was connected to Harry’s ancestors.

At this point, however, the two are separated by 15 generations of distance so it’s not an issue.

American loyalties

While it’s not a problem now, Markle’s American nationality could have been a big hurdle early on.

The Royal Family prefers to keep things British, but Harry seems to have ignored that preference while following his heart.

Divorce drama

As many now know, Markle was divorced before she met Harry, which could have proven to be a bit of drama.

Back in 2011, she was married to Trevor Engelson, but left him after three years.

“Meghan’s career ultimately led to the demise of that union,” a former friend of Markle’s once said of the relationship. “It was such a shock when she told me they were getting divorced.”

Prince Harry: former party boy

While Markle has some potentially embarrassing skeletons in her closet, Harry is not immune to a past full of things he’d rather have forgotten.

The red-headed prince was once labeled a “party boy” by new outlets who reported on his wild nights of drinking and fighting with paparazzi.

“I know that there’s huge merit in talking about your issues, and the only thing about keeping it quiet, it’s only ever going to make it worse,” he once said of that time in his life. “Not just for you, but for everyone else around you, as well, because you become a problem. And I, for a lot of my twenties, was a problem. I don’t know how I dealt with it.”

Markle’s family

Markle’s family, through no fault of hers, has emerged as maybe the most embarrassing aspect of the new royal couple’s relationship.

Her sister has publicly criticized her repeatedly, her father took part in staged paparazzi encounter, and her half-brother verbally slammed her to journalists.

On the bright side, her mother accompanied her to her wedding ceremony and looked on lovingly as she married Prince Harry.