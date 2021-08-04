Prince Harry Makes Funny Cameo in Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Video

✖

Prince Harry recently made a funny cameo in Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video with Melissa McCarthy. On Wednesday, Markle and the Bridesmaids actress were having a conversation about the Duchess of Sussex's 40x40 initiative, which encourages people to spend 40 minutes of their time supporting women going back to work. Near the end of their call, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance and showed off his juggling skills.

Harry is not the only member of the family who can been seen in the video, as the couple's children are also visible, via photos on Markle's desk. The pair share two kids: 2-year-old Archie and baby Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4. After baby Lili was born, Harry spoke with his friend, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran — who is a dad himself — about what it's been like lately. "Two is definitely a juggle," Harry said, per People, after Sheeran asked how he's managing a toddler and newborn.

Meghan Markle turns 40 today! To celebrate, she partnered with Melissa McCarthy in a hilarious video to promote her new "40x40" initiative. pic.twitter.com/knfsXXL7LQ — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) August 4, 2021

Elaborating on her new initiative, Markle published a statement on the couple's Archewell Foundation website. "In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I'm struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth," Markle wrote. "Amongst the most valuable gifts of time is also time spent in service to others knowing that it can contribute to incredible change. To that last point, and with my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need? And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?"

She then shared her challenge, explaining, "For my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce. With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well."