Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Spotted Wearing Matching Bracelets After Their Getaway

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both displayed their love for each other after their two-day getaway in Canada — and it was super adorable.

Both Harry and Meghan have been spotted wearing “his and hers” bracelets while out-and-about. Markle also wore a gold necklace with an “M” and an “H” on it.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know what those two letters stand for.

Harry was also seen wearing his fashion piece in Britain on Wednesday for the ICAP city brokers charity day.

The two have been a part of nearly two weeks as Harry has been touring seven nations on his Caribbean tour for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

We are happy the couple is making it work despite their hectic schedules!