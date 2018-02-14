Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shows off New Ring on Wedding Finger

Photos of Khloe Kardashian taken on Tuesday show the reality star with a new ring on her wedding finger, leading to new speculation that she and Tristan Thompson are engaged.

The paparazzi shots, published by The Sun, show the 33-year-old out and about in Malibu, the slender new ring flashing on her left hand.

Fans have wondered about Kardashian and Thompson’s engagement status for a long time, and after they announced their pregnancy in December, rumors really started to fly. The two have said little to confirm or deny the speculation, focusing instead on the baby they’re going to have together soon.

Kardashian was seen on the day before Valentine’s Day in all black attire, with a long jacket and big, dark sunglasses. It would have been hard not to notice the diamonds glinting on her ring finger.

Kardashian has actually had a ring of some kind on her finger in almost every public appearance since she announced her pregnancy, but the one spotted on Tuesday is new, and it looks significant. She and Thompson have been going strong since at least August of 2016. The two of them live together, and Kardashian intends to give birth in her boyfriend’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio according to an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Yet when it comes to marriage, the couple can be very cagey. In all likelihood, they’re just saving the announcement for a high-profile venue, like on Keeping Up With The Kardashians but the wait makes fans nervous.

Kardashian is 30 weeks pregnant, and the first-time mother is being perfectly candid with her followers about the experience. She has been discussing her odd cravings and hormonal feelings on her app. Meanwhile, her friends and family have marvelled at her commitment to health and fitness even in the throes of pregnancy, as she’s been in the gym with her baby bump every day.

The Kardashian clan is a good family to be in for those with baby fever these days. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just had their third child, Chicago West, through a surrogate. The youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, just had a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott, and released a video documenting her secretive pregnancy for fans to see.

With the addition of Kardashian’s baby, the family will have effectively spawned a whole new generation of reality stars, if they choose to embrace the lifestyle.