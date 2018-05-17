Pregnant Cardi B Rushes to Offset’s Hospital Bedside After Car Crash

Cardi B rushed to her fiancé Offset’s side in the hospital Wednesday night after he was involved in a car collision in Atlanta, TMZ reports.

@OffsetYRN i love him Soo much .🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 17, 2018

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper tweeted “i love him Too much,” Thursday morning with three praying hand emojis.

The Migos rapper, 26, was taken to an Atlanta hospital for minor injuries after he crashed his lime green Dodge Challenger late Wednesday night. The news outlet added that no accident report was taken and Offset has been released from the hospital.

Police were reportedly not called to the scene of the wreck, nor were emergency medical workers. Offet’s car was towed away afterward.

Cardi, 25, and Offset got engaged in October on stage. Last month, she revealed on Saturday Night Live that she was expecting their first child, and confirmed on The Howard Stern Show earlier this month that she’s having a baby girl.

“I’m having a girl,” she told Stern. “I didn’t pick the name so if you interview my dude he’ll tell you.”

The reveal came just a day after the “Bartier Cardi” rapper, 25, let the secret slip while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City, despite having previously remained tight-lipped regarding her pregnancy and the baby’s gender.

When asked about her baby kicking, Cardi responded, “Oh, she wants to fight me!”

She had also seemingly referenced her child’s sex in a pre-Met Gala interview with The New York Times, sharing her baby’s current weight.

“Shorty weighs three and a half pounds,” Cardi revealed. “She do! She do weigh three and a half pounds.”

“That’s pretty good for seven months, right?” she asked those assembled in her hotel room before the gala. “Because I was born five pounds.”

Soon after her SNL reveal, Cardi appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, where she discussed her pregnancy, hitting back at those who questioned her decision to keep her baby.

“I just wanted this for myself,” the 25-year-old explained, via Rolling Stone. The rumors, she added, put strain on her. “Like why she doing that in the height of her career, and it’s just like why can’t I have both?…I’m gonna say this in the most humblest way, I’m a millionaire. I’m established…The industry is never promised, but I know that if I make the right money move, I’m gonna always have money.”

Offset is already a father to three children, two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie, and Cardi explained that no matter what happens, the Migos rapper will always be there for their child.

“You know, I’m getting married,” she said. “Everybody wants to joke around, ‘Oh you’re the fourth baby mama,’ this, this and that, but I’m getting married. And even though so, let’s say God forbid we don’t, my man is a great father to his kids, so I will never lose. I’m not having a baby with a deadbeat.”