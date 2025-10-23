Popular Rapper’s Ex Wants $73K in Monthly Child and Spousal Support

Dreka Gates wants her estranged husband, Kevin Gates, to pay up. TMZ reports she wants the rapper to pay $73k a month in child and spousal support.

According to the documents, Dreka is claiming Kevin cut off her and their children financially. She says beginning in 2021, Kevin began to “dismantle the financial foundation of their family” when he allegedly stopped paying for basic family obligations such as property taxes and their children’s private school tuition.

Simultaneously, she says Kevin purchased 18 luxury vehicles and a $4.7 million estate in Calabasas, all the while she and the kids were suffering financially. Dreka says their Mississippi farm is currently in foreclosure after the IRS issued a levy for $7 million in unpaid taxes.

Dreka also wants to be awarded the children’s primary physical custodian, at least temporarily, as she claims 95% of their time has been spent with her since 2023. She and Kevin reportedly wed in October 2015 and have two children together — Islah, 12, and Khaza, 11. She filed for divorce in July, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

She wants Kevin to pay $27,193 per month in child support, and $46,274 per month in spousal support. Now, Kevin claims Dreka is taking a “factually baseless position” and says they were never legally married.

Kevin bursts onto the scene with his debut studio album, Islah, released in January 2016. The album peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Before the release of his debut album, he released a number of mixtapes, including Stranger Than Fiction, By Any Means, and Luca Brasi 2, all of which peaked in the top 40 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Before signing with Atlantic Records in a partnership with the label, he caught the attention of Young Money, headed by Lil Wayne. He was signed to their management label in 2012.