Popular FX Star Weds, With Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco in Attendance

One of FX’s big stars tied the knot last Saturday, but everyone’s eyes were on another celebrity couple.

In a private ceremony, actor-rapper David “Lil Dicky” Burd—known for the FX comedy Dave and his chart-topping pop song “Freaky Friday” with Chris Brown—married his girlfriend Kristin Batalucco.

Most of the attention, however, was on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Gomez posted an Instagram carousel post featuring several photos of her and Blanco living it up at the ceremony, with the post captioned “About last nights wedding”.

The caption scared several fans who were unaware of the context, including five-time Grammy-winning singer SZA, who commented “This caption .. I panicked so crazy 😂yay dave !!!”

Gomez is an actress, singer, and businesswoman. She got her start on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007 before later becoming a chart-topping artist with songs like “Naturally,” “Lose You To Love Me,” and “Hands to Myself.” Gomez is also an actress, most recently appearing in last year’s Oscar-nominated musical Emilia Perez, and founded wildly successful cosmetic company Rare Beauty in 2020.

Blanco is an extremely popular songwriter/producer, having written or produced several of the biggest songs of the last few decades. Examples include Britney Spears’ “Circus,” Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger,” Justin Bieber’s “Somebody to Love” and “Love Yourself,” Ed Sheeran’s “Don’t” and “Perfect,” SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me,” and countless more.

Gomez and Blanco were engaged in 2024 and are currently planning their wedding.

Blanco and Lil Dicky are known to be great friends, as the two regularly post each other hanging out on social media, including a recent happy birthday post from the rapper.

The two often appear in each other’s projects, too. For example, Dicky appeared in Blanco’s series Matty and Benny Eat Out America (Blanco’s show with The Bear star Matty Matheson) while Blanco appeared on Dave in 2020.