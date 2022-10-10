Pop Star and Partner Reveal Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Jessica Origliasso! Following a whirlwind romance, The Veronicas band member and her girlfriend Alex Smith are engaged! The happy couple took the major step in their relationship in September, with Origliasso sharing the exciting news with her fans on Instagram.

Origliasso, who also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, announced her and Smith's engagement on Sept. 21 by sharing a new photo of herself and her fiancée beaming as they showed off their engagement rings. The star went on to write, "WIFED," as she revealed she was "still crying a week later." In the sweet post, Origliasso added, "Ive waited my whole life for you and I can't wait to marry you Alexandra!!!" She went on to share, "thank you to everyone for the love and messages the past week."

"And if you're lucky, after many lifetimes of lessons and self work, you find your person and get the opportunity to spend eternity loving them," Smith wrote on her own account just two days later. Honored to call this magical soul my person, my fiancé, and my future wife. To lifetimes of finding and loving one another, in this dimension and all others. I love you [Jessica Origliasso]."

The couple's engagement news comes after Origlasso and Smith first went public with their relationship in 2021 following pop star's split from her longtime fiancé Kai Carlton in October 2020. At the time of the breakup, Origlasso and Calrton had been living apart for close to eight months amid COVID-19 travel restrictions. When sharing the news of the split, Origlasso told fans she "was not afforded any real explanation" for the split and she wished to put the relationship "behind her."

Shortly after, The Veronicas star began dating Smith and the pair went public with their relationship. In the following months, the couple were very obviously head over heels in love, and they didn't shy away from packing on the PDA. Back in January, as the couple stepped out in Double Bay, Sydney, they were photographed cuddling and holding each other close in images obtained by the Daily Mail. The September news of their engagement was met with a round of congratulatory messages, with Origliasso's sister Lisa writing, "Bling-a-ling to go with your Jing-a-ling," and actress Natalie Imbruglia commenting, "Congratulations" alongside a red heart emoji.