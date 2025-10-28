Pop Star Finally Weds After 3-Year Engagement

Another pop star is officially off the market.

Nathan Sykes of the British boy band The Wanted tied the knot with Charlotte Burke earlier this month, according to Daily Mirror.

OK! reports that the two got married at St. Mary’s Church, Birdsall, in the North Yorkshire countryside of England on Oct. 11. Sykes, 32, told the outlet that seeing his now-bride at the church was “breathtaking.” He continued, “‘Claire De Lune’ by Debussy was playing, and Char was silhouetted in the doorway of the church with her dad – it was the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. The light was coming from behind her, through her veil. I was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

Burke, 30, chimed in while talking with OK! and the Mirror in their first joint interview, “It was the most perfect weekend, with perfect weather – clear skies, beautiful lighting, and not too warm, which is always a bonus when you’re suited up.”

The wedding was a long wait, but it was certainly worth it. Sykes got down on one knee during a romantic getaway to St. Lucia in December 2022. But even with the long wait, the day still came with some pressure, as Sykes admitted, “We both found it overwhelming.” One thing that was easy was curating the guest list, consisting of 61 of their closest friends and family, including Sykes’ former The Wanted bandmate Jay McGuiness. Fellow members Siva Kaneswaran and Max George, who have been touring as The Wanted 2.0, were not in attendance.

“We haven’t touched base recently, so I’m not sure they would have known the wedding date,” Sykes shared. “With them being out in America at the time, we’ve not had the chance to [catch up], but I’m sure we will soon.”

He also remembered late The Wanted member Tom Parker, who passed away in March 2022 from brain cancer. “Milestones like weddings always remind you of the people you’ve lost and the impact they had on your life,” Sykes said. “There were people on both sides [of the family] we’d have loved to share the day with, but we feel like how perfectly the day went was their way of celebrating with us.”

Meanwhile, weekend festivities included getting together at a local pub with 50 friends and family the night before the big day. And when the wedding day finally arrived, Sykes and Burke’s father, Conan, participated in deep-tissue massages while the bride-to-be was prepping with her mom, her future mother-in-law, her six bridesmaids, and two flower girls. Even though four of the bridesmaids wound up getting locked in a bedroom, they made it out just in time.

Despite some things not going as planned, Burke revealed they “both feel like the whole weekend couldn’t have been more perfect. Everyone says it’s the best day of your life, and it absolutely was – and more.”