Pop Star and Actor Boyfriend Break up After Engagement Speculation

It’s the end of the line for one Hollywood power couple.

After engagement rumors swirled, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have broken up.

The two have been together since 2023, and in August, Rodrigo, 22, sparked engagement speculation after being spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger while out and about with the British actor, 22. The engagement was never officially revealed, and now it seems like it won’t ever be confirmed. The Sun reports that Rodrigo and broke up in late 2025. The Grammy winner even reportedly broke down in tears at Lily Allen’s Christmas party at a strip club in London.

“They made such a lovely couple, so people who know them were shocked when they heard, a source said. “It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them, and they decided it’s better to be apart for now. Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it. Her friends have rallied around her, but it’s just been pretty rough. It’s really sad right now.”

The breakup comes as a surprise, as Rodrigo and Patridge have always seemed to be as happy and in love as ever. Just in September, Partridge, who was promoting his Netflix series House of Guinness, said he thought he and Rodrigo were “very happy together.” He also admitted he had zero issues being in her shadow. “I can handle that,” he told Variety. Patridge shared he’s had the title of “Mr. Olivia Rodrigo” for “a while now. I’m very happy, and I think she is too, so all is good in our world.”

Rodrigo has previously been linked to her Bizaardvark co-star Ethan Wacker, her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, film producer Adam Faze, and DJ and music executive Zack Bia. Whether or not this breakup will inspire tracks on her much-anticipated third album, which has yet to have any details, is unclear, but it wouldn’t be surprising if at least one or two songs are added to it to include the breakup.

Rodrigo is known for singing songs about her personal life, especially relationships, so it’s possible fans will be able to listen to more relatable tracks when OR3 eventually releases. For now, all that matters is that both Rodrigo and Partridge are doing okay as they navigate this new chapter separately.