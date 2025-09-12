Major ‘American Idol’ Alum and Girlfriend Break Up

Benson Boone has split with girlfriend Maggie Thurmon.

The “Beautiful Things” artist, who got his start on American Idol, split with his girlfriend earlier this week after about three years together, TMZ reported Thursday.

While neither the singer nor the influencer has addressed breakup reports, the former couple has notably unfollowed one another on Instagram, as noticed by eagle-eyed fans.

Thurmon had been there to support Boone at many of his performances and was most recently in attendance at the “Slow It Down” singer’s concert at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Sunday.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 13: (L-R) Maggie Thurmon and Benson Boone attend the 2025 BMI Pop Awards at Beverly Wilshire on May 13, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMI)

Two days later, Boone spoke about people who “leave your life” while on stage in Nashville, although he didn’t mention Thurmon by name.

“Sometimes people leave your life, whether it’s the right thing or the wrong thing, and it’s always horrible. Always,” he said on stage in a video captured by a fan and shared on social media. “Every single time. It sucks. And it sucks to sit in it, and it sucks to be sad about it. And it sucks to feel that so hard sometimes, but it’s OK.”

Continuing on that part of “life” is losing people, he added, “It happens, and as terrible as it is, there’s always something or someone who can pull you out of that.”

Later, Boone thanked fans waiting outside the arena for showing up to support him, saying in a separate TikTok video captured by a fan, “Thank you for coming out, today was a lovely show.” He added, “It was a rough day, so I was very happy to be on stage and see you guys.”

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Maggie Thurmon and Benson Boone attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Boone and Thurmon reportedly dated for three years before calling things quits, but the pair only went public with their relationship in March 2024, when they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood together. Three months later, they made it Instagram official, sharing a video of themselves holding hands.

“[I love] her whole personality, who she is,” Boone told Entertainment Tonight in November 2024 of his girlfriend. “She has great parents. She was raised very well. She’s just the sweetest and the kindest. And she’s a beautiful girl, so I can’t help it.”

Boone is currently in the middle of his American Heart World Tour, which kicked off in August and is set to run through November.